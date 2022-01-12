Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

