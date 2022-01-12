Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

TRN stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Industries stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

