Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.57 and traded as high as C$19.15. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.11, with a volume of 395,561 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at C$154,088. Also, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,488.71.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

