Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$1.32 and a one year high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.