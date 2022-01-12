Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

TSE:TV traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.85. 212,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,701. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

