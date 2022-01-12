TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$320.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TGL stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. TransGlobe Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

