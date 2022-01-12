TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $320.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $235.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

