Traders Purchase Large Volume of PLAYSTUDIOS Call Options (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of 921% compared to the average volume of 825 call options.

In other news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

