Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.80

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and traded as high as $21.43. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 13,771 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toshiba Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

