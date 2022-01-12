Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CURV opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16. Torrid has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

