Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

