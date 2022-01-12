Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,211 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

