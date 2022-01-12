Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

NWL opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

