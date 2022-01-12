Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,443 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

