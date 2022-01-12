Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Snap-on worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on

Shares of SNA opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.75. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

