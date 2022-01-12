Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 42,855 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

