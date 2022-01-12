Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.58.
Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.74.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.