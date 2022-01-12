Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.58.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.74.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.