Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $48.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.22.

NYSE:TOST opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46. Toast has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,009 shares of company stock worth $5,498,969.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

