Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Down 5.8%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 390,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 160,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

