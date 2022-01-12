Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,456,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 22,183,701 shares.The stock last traded at $7.49 and had previously closed at $6.42.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tilray by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 227,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

