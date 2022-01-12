Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 2.49% of PetIQ worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 131.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $26,776,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 23.9% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,648. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.15 million, a PE ratio of -46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

