Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,674 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. 99,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,759. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

