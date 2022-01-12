Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,688. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

