Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of LivePerson worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,645,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 2,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

