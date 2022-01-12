Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 59,327 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ABB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in ABB by 42,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABB by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in ABB by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

ABB stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,922. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

