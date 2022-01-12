Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,403 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,503. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

