Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 85,739 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,739 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BIGC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,630. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.