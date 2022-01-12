Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,247 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of PAR Technology worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,680. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

