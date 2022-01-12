TheStreet Lowers Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) to D

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a PE ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

