TheStreet Downgrades Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) to C+

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of MPAA opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $337.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.67 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.