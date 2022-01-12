The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 730 by Analysts at Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.91) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.98) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.77) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.94).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 815.40 ($11.07) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 797.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 743.62.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

