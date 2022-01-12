The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of CTSH opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,560,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

