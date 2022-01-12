The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GAP reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GAP by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in GAP by 7.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth $354,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 300,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,829. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

