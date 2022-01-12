The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 207,060 shares.The stock last traded at $72.00 and had previously closed at $75.22.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

