The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carlyle have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Increasing assets under management (AUM) balance and fund management fees will support its organic growth. Efforts to expand operations by entering business avenues such as insurance and capital markets might drive top-line growth. Also, Carlyle aims to generate at least $450 million in net realized performance revenues over the next two quarters from already-announced sales. Given the strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk in any economic downturn. However, a persistent rise in costs might deter bottom-line growth to an extent. Its capital deployment activities seem unsustainable, given a high debt/equity ratio.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

