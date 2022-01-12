The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $45,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,744. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.37 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

