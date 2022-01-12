The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.