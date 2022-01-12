The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

