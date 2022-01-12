The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $3,021,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 40,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,767,000 after purchasing an additional 474,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.