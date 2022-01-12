Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 312,890 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $38.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 345.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

