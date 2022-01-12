Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

