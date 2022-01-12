Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.46. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 5,300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $235.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

