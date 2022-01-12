Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE:TPX opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.