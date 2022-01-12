Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,184.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,183.39 ($16.06), with a volume of 106708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,168 ($15.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £797.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,080.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

