Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

