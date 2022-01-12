Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,243,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.