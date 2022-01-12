Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $38.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

