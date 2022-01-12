Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,215 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Telefónica by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 101,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telefónica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 527,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.