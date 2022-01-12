Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Up 3.2%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. 28,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,355,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 66,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

