Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.91.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $330.20 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

