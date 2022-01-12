Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 81,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,217,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.52. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $353.82 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

